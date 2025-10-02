Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $291.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.95. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

