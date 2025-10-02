Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 88.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $279.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $289.20.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

