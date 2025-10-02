Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,208 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

