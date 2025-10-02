Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $464.26 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $467.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.07 and a 200-day moving average of $431.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

