Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

