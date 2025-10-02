Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,060.98 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,533.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5,285.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

