Insider Buying: Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires 16,814 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey acquired 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.22 per share, with a total value of A$121,397.08.
Vulcan Steel Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Steel
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.