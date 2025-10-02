Insider Buying: Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires 16,814 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey acquired 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.22 per share, with a total value of A$121,397.08.

Vulcan Steel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Vulcan Steel alerts:

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 48.0%. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Company Profile

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

Featured Stories

