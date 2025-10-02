Steve Thompson Sells 5,332 Shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) CEO Steve Thompson sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $175,476.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,678.58. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hilltop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hilltop by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 131,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

