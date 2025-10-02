Steve Thompson Sells 5,332 Shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Thompson sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $175,476.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,678.58. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hilltop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hilltop by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 131,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

