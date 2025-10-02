Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in September

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Down 0.9%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

