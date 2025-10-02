Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 2242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

