Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,900 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sekisui House to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sekisui House

Sekisui House Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.