Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Drops By 83.3%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

SCABY opened at C$13.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.40. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$14.60.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

