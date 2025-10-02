Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 718.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
