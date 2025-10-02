Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Increases By 718.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, a growth of 718.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

