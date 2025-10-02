Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.45 and last traded at $170.31, with a volume of 2398802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.