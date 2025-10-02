Short Interest in South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declines By 75.9%

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,000 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 316.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

