Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 399,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 729,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
