MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading 51.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 51.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 3,864,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,100% from the average session volume of 120,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.45.

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (1.07) EPS for the quarter. MobilityOne had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%.

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

