StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 47.6% – What’s Next?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 47.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,452,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,687% from the average session volume of 81,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 47.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

