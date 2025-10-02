Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 399,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 729,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.