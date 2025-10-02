IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,336 ($31.49) and last traded at GBX 2,328 ($31.38), with a volume of 622837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,304 ($31.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,490 to GBX 2,500 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,850 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,575.

Get IMI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMI

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,260.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,049.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,497.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 56.10 earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMI

In related news, insider Luke Grant sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280, for a total transaction of £2,508. Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,235 per share, for a total transaction of £22,350. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,254. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.