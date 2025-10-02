Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) versus FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Critical Survey

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure -20.85% -10.14% -0.68%

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and FTAI Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $1.49 billion N/A -$638.98 million N/A N/A FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million 1.59 -$223.65 million ($1.53) -2.99

FTAI Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Wohnen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 0 0 0.00 FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.58%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Deutsche Wohnen.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure beats Deutsche Wohnen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

