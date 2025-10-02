Contrasting PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK and Bankinter”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK $8.58 billion 2.85 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Bankinter $5.44 billion N/A $1.03 billion $1.22 13.19

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bankinter 1 5 0 0 1.83

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 20.63% 17.35% 0.85%

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bankinter pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK beats Bankinter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; life, health, and accident insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; digital banking; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. It operates branch offices, sub-branch offices, and overseas branch offices; and ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

