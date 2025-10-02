Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 70498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.99).

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of £878.73 million, a PE ratio of -20,472.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 282.44.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported GBX 5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

