Financial Survey: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) vs. RH (NYSE:RH)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and RH (NYSE:RH) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of National Vision shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of RH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Vision has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RH has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision -0.75% 3.56% 1.49% RH 3.20% -113.58% 3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $1.82 billion 1.26 -$28.50 million ($0.18) -161.67 RH $3.18 billion 1.18 $72.41 million $5.37 37.38

RH has higher revenue and earnings than National Vision. National Vision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Vision and RH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 0 4 6 0 2.60 RH 4 5 10 0 2.32

National Vision currently has a consensus target price of $24.73, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. RH has a consensus target price of $259.29, indicating a potential upside of 29.18%. Given RH’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RH is more favorable than National Vision.

Summary

RH beats National Vision on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

