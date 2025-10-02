Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTK. Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FTK stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other news, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,068,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,042.30. The trade was a 35.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $582,625.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,892.86. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $111,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

