Brokerages Set Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Price Target at $8.60

Shares of Crexendo Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXDO. D. Boral Capital raised their price target on shares of Crexendo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Crexendo from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crexendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXDO

Insider Activity at Crexendo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 238,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,469.56. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ron Vincent sold 8,200 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $53,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 172,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,310.44. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,400 shares of company stock worth $154,896. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Price Performance

CXDO stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 million, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.