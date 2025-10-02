Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 608.88% and a negative return on equity of 200.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

