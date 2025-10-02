Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded Entain to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Entain has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

