1,051 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 32.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $340.96 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $341.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.