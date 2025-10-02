1,051 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 32.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $340.96 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $341.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
