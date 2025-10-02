PFG Investments LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -156.84%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

