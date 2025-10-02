Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 526 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $232,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 169.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 175.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

American International Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AIG opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

