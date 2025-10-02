Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $194.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.