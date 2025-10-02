Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 46.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

