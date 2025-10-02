Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,336 eBay Inc. $EBAY

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,788,151.96. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

