Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.44.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $755.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $746.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $679.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

