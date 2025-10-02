Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

