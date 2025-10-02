Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

