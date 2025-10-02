PFG Investments LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,327,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

