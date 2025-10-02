iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $471.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

