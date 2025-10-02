PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,755 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.