PFG Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after buying an additional 220,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,414,000 after buying an additional 186,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $171.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

