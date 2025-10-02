Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,955.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

