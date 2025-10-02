Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

