PFG Investments LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

