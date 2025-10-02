TruNorth Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

TruNorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 397,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.