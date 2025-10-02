TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

TruNorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,598,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,099,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

