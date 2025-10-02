USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,609 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 124.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 1,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $236,837.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,370.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,013 shares of company stock worth $412,738 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $192.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.18 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

