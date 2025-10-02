Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Shares Purchased by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.7% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,616,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,075,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $145,213,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 277,387 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after buying an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFGP opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

