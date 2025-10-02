TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

TruNorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after acquiring an additional 270,058 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

