Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on October 01st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Texas Instruments stock on September 24th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) on 9/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 9/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/1/2025.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.39 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.83.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,478,000 after buying an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

